KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the last few weeks, we’ve seen areas around Kansas City flooding. Sometimes even more than once.
But why hasn’t the water made it into KC streets?
According to James Rudy with the Army Corps of Engineers, there really is no “normal” when it comes to the Missouri River because it's always fluctuating.
The corps said the KC area faces different challenges when it comes to flooding.
At one of the lowest points in the city, right next to the river at Berkley Riverfront Park, there is a bridge near Grand Street down in River Market. The water has already come up over the sidewalk, but if you walk just up a ramp a little, the risk of flooding goes down.
It would take a massive flood to get that part of Berkley Riverfront Park to flood.
That wasn’t the case in 1993, though. Back then, the hill wasn’t there and the flatlands next to the river were completely underwater.
Since 1993, that part of the river walk has been built up. The hill is steep, which means there’s less of a chance the park will flood.
“During the ’93 flood, the water is higher than it is today,” Rudy said. “So, it came farther up on the levee systems and gave a greater risk to things behind the levees and the levee systems in 1993.”
“Kansas City has a higher set of levees and a higher set of protection,” he said. “A lot of that is because there is more infrastructure behind it and there would be more impact if it were to fail.”
Right now, Rudy said the water there is nowhere near close to the 1993 flood levels. However, that hasn’t stopped people from thinking about the flood of ‘93.
Rudy said to always keep your eyes open when there is flooding and that the flooding may not be over yet.
“You should always be vigilant with the water levels, regardless of what they are,” Rudy said. “When the Missouri River is fully charged -- or it has a lot of water in it -- it can have an impact on tributaries, which means places that would normally flash flood and traffic would drive through would drain slower.”
Believe it or not, the Missouri River is still used for transportation. Rudy said navigation along the river through the entire state has stopped.
At this point, he does not know when that stop will be lifted.
