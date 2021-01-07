KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Top Democrats in Congress, and at least one Republican now, are calling for President Trump to be removed from office either through the impeachment process or the 25th Amendment, under a section that allows for forcefully removing the President of the United States.
The 25th Amendment was created after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. It’s been used since then to replace a president temporarily -- with consent -- for medical reasons. The context in which it’s being discussed now is what Allen Rostron, the William R. Jacques Constitutional Law Scholar and Professor of Law at UMKC School of Law, called “uncharted territory.”
“The 25th Amendment, for this aspect of it, it’s just never come into play before,” said Rostron.
Rostron said what lawmakers likely had in mind had to do with physical and mental health.
“The 25th is there to deal with the situation primarily where you could have a president who is incapacitated,” Rostron explained.
President Donald Trump was not incapacitated when extreme supporters of his marched from a speech of his Wednesday to the US Capitol and turned a rally into an assault: scaling walls, breaking windows and storming doors.
In the speech President Trump urged them, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
“The president, if this were to be invoked, it’s not because of a specific mental or physical problem, it’s more about the fitness of the president to do the job. It’s more a moral issue,” Rostron considered.
He said it could easily be argued that this situation is out of the scope of what lawmakers had in mind when they wrote the 25th Amendment. On the other hand, he said, one could argue the language was left intentionally broad.
“And if they had wanted to spell out something about medical reasons, they could have done so, and they didn’t,” Rostron continued.
Here’s a look at the process needed under the 25th Amendment, Section 4, as explained by Rostron:
- The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet initiate the process with a letter to House and Senate leaders.
- The President can then object.
- At that point they would need to send a new letter to all of Congress.
- A 2/3rds majority vote would be required to remove the President.
- The Vice President would be in charge pending that vote.
Impeachment is for wrongdoing, as opposed to inability, with an equally vague definition.
"Often people will say the grounds for impeachment of a president are whatever people in Congress think are sufficient grounds," Rostron said. "You could say the same thing about the 25th Amendment. What does it mean for a president to be unable to perform the duties of the job? You could say it means whatever the officials in charge of it -- the Vice President, the Cabinet and the Congress -- decide that it means."
President Trump was already impeached in 2019 with the required 2/3rds vote in the House. But the Senate couldn’t come up with the 2/3rds needed to remove him from office.
Historically, Rostron said, impeachment proceedings have been lengthy, but he said there is nothing in the law that says they have to be.
Rostron said whether either form of removal will happen now is more about politics than law.
Personally, he thinks it’s unlikely, but the past two days have taught him one thing.
“Things will happen that you never would have imagined,” Rostron said.
One argument for the value of using the impeachment process instead of the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office is that it could include sanctions to prevent running for national office in the future.
In either case, Rostron said, it’s not about whether it can get done in just two weeks but whether the political will is there to risk losing support with just two weeks left to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.