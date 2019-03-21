KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The wrangling over "Brexit" has just been extended, and while Great Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union is causing a huge impact overseas, it also has effects hitting the Kansas City metro.
A group of students at UMKC’s Bloch School are gearing up for a business competition next month at Unilever in London. They were selected to represent the entire United States and expect to learn about more than just business.
“I expect to see some people who are anxious and confused about the future of their country,” student Salem Habte told KCTV5 News.
With the deadline extension for “Brexit” tentatively extended by EU leaders Thursday, the group might be able to skirt what Professor Ben Williams foresees as a potentially painful travel problem.
“Are they going to have enough border agents to deal with checking every EU citizen’s passport, in addition to the Americans and non-EU?” he wondered.
In some ways, now could be a good time to pack your bags for a British vacation. The pound is at a 30-year low compared to the US dollar, and deals are already being advertised.
Economist Chris Kuehl normally analyzes business strategy, but he said there are plenty of wins for consumers.
“Britain is going to be struggling to stay out of recession, so they’re going to be doing anything in their power to keep business going,” Kuehl explained.
Once the UK splits from the EU, Kuehl said, they will lose Europe as an export destination, and the US is an almost certain substitute.
That means American consumers can expect to see more British goods for less money, from cars to fashion to kitsch and more.
“It’s a sophisticated manufacturing country. It produces airplanes. It produces ships. It produces trucks,” Kuehl said. “All of those things are going to be finding homes to one degree or another in the US.”
The downside is for US export companies, mainly manufacturing and agriculture, who use the UK as a simple route to Europe.
“If you’re an apple farmer in New York and you’re using a British company to distribute your apples throughout the EU, now that pipeline doesn’t exist anymore,” Williams explained.
Another negative impact could be on your 401-K. Business doesn’t like uncertainty, and Brexit is uncertain with an exclamation point.
