KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Immigration advocates are meeting with all four Kansas and Missouri senators this month to urge them to put the latest version of the Dream Act to a vote in the senate.
The bill has already passed the House.
The Dream and Promise Act of 2019 would create a path to permanent residency and eventual citizenship for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.
A group of immigration advocates and two high school students from Mexico met with Senator Josh Hawley’s staff at his Westport office last week.
The group already met with Senator Roy Blunt and will meet with Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran soon.
Immigration advocates predict Senate Republicans will keep the bill from going to a vote. However, if it does get to a vote, they think it will pass.
Immigration attorneys say about 100,000 undocumented high school students are graduating each year without any path to get a work permit or legal status.
The Trump Administration is not accepting new applications for DACA status, though courts are allowing those who already had it to keep renewing their permits every two years.
We spoke with 16-year-old Samantha who was brought here to Kansas City from Mexico when she was only 11-years-old.
She says returning to her home country is unfathomable.
“I don’t know if I could go back to the same house I was living in because of the violence that goes on the communities every day, and everything I’d have to go through,” Samantha said. “I don’t think I’d navigate that well.”
The Trump Administration wants the Supreme Court to decide whether the DACA program is legal or not. The court signaled they likely will not hear the case until October.
