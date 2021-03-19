top story
"I'm the luckiest man in Kansas City." World War II vet who survived COVID turns 100
Max Deweese was part of the first wave of Marines to hit the beach at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942, the first allied offensive following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
A local war hero who survived two battles in World War II and the coronavirus turns 100 years old this weekend.
Missouri and Kansas have hit a big milestone in their vaccination efforts.
