WASHINGTON (KCTV/CNN) -- Live coverage of Robert Mueller's long-awaited testimony on Capitol Hill starts Wednesday morning much to the chagrin of Attorney General William Barr and his boss President Donald Trump.
Barr has criticized House Democrats for "dragging Bob Mueller up" to Capitol Hill. And Trump has already scheduled a campaign rally for the very same day as the hearings, presumably so he can get the last word after Mueller is seen speaking on camera about his findings.
Numerous individuals and groups have tried to make the Mueller Report more palatable, more digestible, more enticing. There have been book clubs. And podcasts. And theatrical productions. Now there's this: A movie-like treatment by bestselling author and screenwriter Mark Bowden.
INSIDER Inc. editor in chief Nicholas Carlson had the idea to commission the work from Bowden. And he hired Chad Hurd, an illustrator from the art department of "Archer," to illustrate some crucial scenes.
"It feels as if nobody read the Mueller report. That's a shame, because it's an important document, depicting possible crimes by a sitting US president," Carlson wrote in his editor's note.
Yes, he acknowledged, the 448-page report is a challenge. "And yet," he wrote, "buried within the Mueller report, there is a narrative that reads in parts like a thriller, like a comedy, like a tragedy — and, most important — like an indictment. The facts are compelling, all the more so because they come not from President Donald Trump's critics or 'fake news' reports, but from Trump's own handpicked colleagues and associates. The story just needed to be rearranged in a better form."
So that's what Bowden tried to do. It certainly won't be the last retelling of Mueller's report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.