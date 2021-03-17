KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Last year at times, penalties plagued the Kansas City Chiefs --- especially at the offensive line position.
Four different offensive linemen for the Chiefs were called for at least three holding penalties during the 2020.
Kyle Long, reportedly the newest Chief, should bring a measure of improvement here should he remain healthy.
In 4,770 career snaps, Long has been called for just seven holding penalties.
The key question with Long will be injuries. He's played 10 games in four of his seven seasons.
He has also been retired for the past two years.
