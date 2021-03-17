Kyle Long, Matt Forte

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kyle Long (75) and Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) run off the field after thier NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. Chicago won 18-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Last year at times, penalties plagued the Kansas City Chiefs --- especially at the offensive line position.

Four different offensive linemen for the Chiefs were called for at least three holding penalties during the 2020.

Kyle Long, reportedly the newest Chief, should bring a measure of improvement here should he remain healthy.

In 4,770 career snaps, Long has been called for just seven holding penalties.

The key question with Long will be injuries. He's played 10 games in four of his seven seasons.

He has also been retired for the past two years.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.