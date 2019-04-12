Leavenworth flooding
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People headed from the metro to Iowa may have to find an alternative route to if they had previously planned on using Interstate 29.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation I-29 will not fully reopen until June. The area impacted includes US Highway 34 south to the Missouri border.

IDOT says flooding has caused significant damage north of Percival which is on route to Omaha.

For several people, until the road is reopened, many people may consider using I-35 headed into the Hawkeye State.   

