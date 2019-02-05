FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – There have been multiple wrecks around the Kansas and Missouri metro area that are causing lane closures due to the icy winter weather.
There have been two wrecks along Interstate 435 near Corporate Woods in Overland Park. One is on 69 Highway southbound to Interstate 435 eastbound, and the other is on Interstate 435 westbound to 69 Highway.
Another wreck that is being reported is on 71 Highway in south Kansas City.
Kansas Highway 7 southbound at 119th and Kansas Highway 7 northbound at 119th also have been reported of having crashes.
There was a rollover crash on southbound Kansas Highway 7 and College.
Highway Patrol said at 2:40 p.m. that there was a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 westbound past exit 38 in Odessa where the right lane was closed.
Two lanes are also closed on Interstate 435 southbound following two separate wrecks on Interstate 435 southbound at 23rd Street.
All the crashes that have been reported have no serious injuries involved.
The Overland Park Police Department is requesting drivers that are involved in non-injury accidents to report the accident at a later date by doing a walk-in accident report. They also say that drivers should exchange pertinent information.
Police will continue to respond to all injury accidents and accidents where vehicles are not derivable or accidents where substance abuse is suspected.
The University of Central Missouri is canceling all evening classes that were planned for tonight, February 5, located at the Warrensburg campus and UCM-Lee’s Summit. All offices at the locations will be closed.
Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday night’s game against Tulsa has been postponed to February 13 due to the winter weather conditions. The game will be made up at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The team said that they will honor all tickets for Tuesday night’s game on February 13 at 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.