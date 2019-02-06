INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Walking became hazardous Wednesday at one high school parking lot. It was so slippery parents took matters into their own hands to try and help out.
Two women posted on Facebook and each had more than 100 comments, all about a particular parking lot that’s on the south side of the school.
“The accident happened while I was in class,” Katy Frizzell, who is a Truman High School student, said.
Frizzell isn’t super surprised someone smacked into her Civic. After all, she had a tough time coming into school herself.
“I couldn’t turn at all and the whole parking lot was a sheet of ice and I had to run into a curb to stop my car,” Frizzell explained.
Parent Amy Blankenship took photos of damaged cars. Police said a 16-year-old driving too fast hit two parked cars at 10 a.m. and the district says a salt truck treating the lot also slid and clipped another car.
Blankenship took video of herself handing out bags of salt to students to treat what was clearly still slick because she also captured a student falling not once but twice. She was beyond upset how long it took to get things treated.
By the time school let out, the driving lanes of the lot were better, though some of the parking spaces still had slick spots. And the sidewalks just off of school property were even more so.
But Frizzell’s dad wasn’t laying any blame.
“I think this weather is really hard to accommodate for, and I’m sympathetic to that,” Matt Frizzell, who is Frizzell’s father, said.
KCTV5 asked the district about this and they said they treated the lot at Truman three times Wednesday, at 5:30 a.m., 10:35 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. They did hand treatment as well the second time, which was soon after those parked cars were hit.
They added that they staggered dismissal to alleviate congestion in the lot.
