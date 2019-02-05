LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- At Sante Fe Tow’s dispatch center, there were 15 active calls at 5:30 p.m., bringing them to 100 for the day with six hours still to go.
To get a better idea of what drivers were experiencing, KCTV5 followed along behind Jayson Steeley, who works At Sante Fe Tow.
During the afternoon rush, Steeley said the biggest problem wasn’t driving, but stopping.
“People sliding off the road, rear ending other vehicles. I think people are just driving too close behind someone else and driving way too fast,” Steeley said.
Shortly after 7 p.m., they got called to Belton, where several cars slid into ditches, shutting down a stretch of road for more than an hour.
Nights like Tuesday night can be a bit nerve-wracking for tow operators, knowing others could slide into them.
“We try not to take our eyes off of traffic or even turn our back to it. And then we always try to work on the opposite side that the traffic is flowing by on,” explained Steeley.
They expect Wednesday’s morning rush hour to look a lot like Tuesday’s.
“Especially whenever the roads are icy the way they are, just the littlest thing, it could make your vehicle lose control and slide into us. So I think the biggest thing is slowing down and moving over a lane if you can,” Steeley stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.