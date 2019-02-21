KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The ramp from Holmes Roads to eastbound I-435 is temporarily closed due to icy conditions.
Police say at least two crashes have already happened in the area Thursday morning. At least one wreck has caused injuries, but the extent of injuries is still unknown.
Police have called for a salt truck to come treat the roadways in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.