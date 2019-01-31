KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are new developments in a heated scuffle outside a Kansas City, Missouri, immigration office.
You may have seen video from the night of June 26, 2018 when a pregnant woman and her son were deported to Honduras.
The woman's immigration attorney, Andrea Martinez, fell to ground and ended up with a broken foot.
She said it was all because she was shoved by an ICE agent named Everett Chase.
On Thursday, KCTV5 News learned that Chase won’t face any charges.
U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a statement:
“Although the U.S. Attorney’s Office typically does not comment upon investigations unless or until charges are publicly filed, I am making an exception to that policy in this instance.
I recognize the legitimate public interest in the conduct of law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties, as well as the necessity of law enforcement officers to maintain public respect and credibility in order to accomplish their mission. The Department of Justice takes such allegations seriously, and this office will prosecute—and has prosecuted—such cases when the evidence establishes a violation of federal law.
In response to the allegation, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General conducted an investigation. Having reviewed the investigation and considered the available evidence, and after consultation with career federal prosecutors, I have determined that the evidence does not support the allegations made against the ICE-ERO officer, and have formally declined to file charges for actions taken in the exercise of his official duties.
In light of circumstances created by more than 30 people who came to a routine law enforcement operation at 3 a.m. for the purpose of making a spectacle, the officer’s actions were justified in order to secure and control access to the ICE office entrance from unauthorized persons.”
Earlier in the release, Garrison had noted, “The incident received widespread publicity at the time it occurred, in large part due to Ms. Martinez’s allegations and the presence of media—including a Netflix film crew—she invited to ICE’s office, and dozens of protestors, some of whom shouted obscenities at the officers, and at least one of whom threw trash at the officers as they escorted the Honduran national’s family into the office.”
