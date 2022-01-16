KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound Interstate 70 bridge near 18th Street in Kansas City.
The bridge was closed following a fire earlier this week that killed an individual.
The outer lanes were reopened at 3 p.m.
The center lane remains close, as an inspection determined that there was severe damage caused under the center lane.
