KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- I-635 Northbound has reopened after a deadly crash early Sunday morning.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, they were called to the scene near 635 and Speaker Rd around 3 a.m. after a car traveling northbound lost control, hit the median and became disabled in the middle lane.
A second car then hit the first car. Two other vehicles then hit the second car.
One fatality was reported with this accident.
KHP has not released any names pending notification of next of kin.
I-635 NB was closed for about 3 hours.
