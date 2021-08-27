KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Interstate 435 westbound was closed just west of Holmes Road in Kansas City following a police pursuit.
Kansas City police were originally dispatched to 6th and Hardesty in Kansas City on a domestic violence call.
The suspect returned to the scene after police had made contact with the victim.
A pursuit was initiated due to police believing the suspect could be armed based on the initial assault report they received from the victim.
Police pursued the vehicle south on 71 Highway and west on I-435.
They were able to successfully utilize a TVI, which disabled the vehicle near I-435 and Holmes.
The suspect exited the vehicle and shot himself, according to police.
Two other individuals were inside the suspect's vehicle. They are being questioned.
No police officer discharged his or her weapon.
The highway was reopened around 5 p.m.
🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: All lanes of WB I-435 past Holmes Rd. in SKC are closed due to police activity. Please find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/oULEb5JMi5— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.