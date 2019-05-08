MOUND CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People in Mound City hope the interstate reopening marks a turning point as the small-town recovers from devastating floods in the area.
For the past few weeks, the interstate has been silent. Businesses along the interstate exits haven't had any traffic coming in from out of town, except for a few workers helping to repair train tracks and levees along the river.
They've also had to drive miles and miles out of their way to get to nearby cities like St. Joseph.
The small town of about 1,000 is still suffering because of the damage to farmland around the city.
But Wednesday morning brought some hope, people said they could see a difference as soon as the interstate reopened.
“It's a huge relief. I'm excited knowing that the traffic is going to start coming back and business might pick up again. We need it,” Joseph Hdayed, who is a truck stop owner, said.
I-29 is fully open all the way to the Iowa border, but some lanes are still closed north of the state line.
