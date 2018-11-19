JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- If you're waiting for someone to get home, and they're taking I-435 in Johnson County, expect a slight delay.
Kansas Department of Transportation said there is a big disruption for commuters, and it will be painful.
Three eastbound traffic lanes on I-435 are closed from Metcalf Avenue to Quivira Road for pavement marking.
However, it doesn’t stop there. A lane in the opposition direction is also closed.
KDOT has apologized for the commotion and said that this has been a two-year project and they understand your frustration.
They are also asking for drivers in this area on Monday and Tuesday, to put down any distractions, they want to ensure the safety of the workers.
Now, crews are scheduled to be done Tuesday, and the good news is this should not impact holiday traffic going forward.
