JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- There is a major traffic Alert for those who take I-435.
Happening Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation will continue a project they warn will be “painful” for drivers.
Three lanes of Interstate 435 eastbound and one lane westbound will be closed between Metcalf Avenue and Quivira Road.
On Monday, this construction project had traffic backed way up all the way to Kansas Highway 10, and this will cause another huge disruption to commuters on Tuesday.
This is a project KDOT originally wanted to tackle last week. It has been going on for two years, and KDOT says they understand the frustration from drivers.
The three lanes of eastbound traffic is scheduled to be completed Tuesday right before the holiday traffic.
Construction crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, the left lane of west bound from Metcalf Avenue to Quivira Road will be closed for two weeks.
If you drive in this area, KDOT is asking that you put down any distractions, to ensure the safety of the workers.
