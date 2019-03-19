ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The I-29 closure at the Missouri/Iowa border has been extended further south to the U.S. Highway 71 intersection north of St. Joseph due to flooding.
Previously, Interstate 29 had been closed at Rock Port.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says anyone wanting to use northbound I-29 should use Interstate 35 and then Interstate 80 into Iowa.
For more information, click here.
