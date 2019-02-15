Concordia Crash
(Debbie Vitale Miller)

OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Highway Patrol is requesting that drivers avoid Interstate 70 in Eastern Jackson and Lafayette Counties due to several vehicle slide-offs and crashes.

I-70 westbound just past Oak Grove has been shutdown. The area has seen multiple crashes involving both vehicles and tractor trailers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation travel maps indicate that the road is covered in snow. 

Right now, there is no information injuries. Stick with KCTV5 as this story continues to develop.  

