OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Highway Patrol is requesting that drivers avoid Interstate 70 in Eastern Jackson and Lafayette Counties due to several vehicle slide-offs and crashes.
I-70 westbound just past Oak Grove has been shutdown. The area has seen multiple crashes involving both vehicles and tractor trailers.
UPDATE: Delay updated to 6 hours. If you are some place safe then please stay there. WE need to clear these crashes and allow plows to work. https://t.co/Is0BqXQtDL— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) February 15, 2019
The Missouri Department of Transportation travel maps indicate that the road is covered in snow.
Right now, there is no information injuries. Stick with KCTV5 as this story continues to develop.
I-70 westbound at Concordia and Oak Grove are still closed; first responders working hard to get one lane open. #KCTraffic #MoWx I-70 wb at Concordia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VYJMHojPzx— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019
AVOID I-70 WB in Lafayette Co. Multiple incidents have the interstate closed for hours. Crews are working an incident involving multiple trucks and vehicles at MM 58 near Concordia, as well as an incident at MM 29 near Bates City. AVOID THE AREA.— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 15, 2019
Please Avoid I-70 in eastern Jackson County and Lafayette County due to multiple crashes involving numerous vehicles including tractor trailers! #KCTraffic #MoWx pic.twitter.com/3MtLrn7baS— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019
