FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Many people have heard the advice “If a deal sounds too good to be true it probably is,” and that is certainly the case for shoppers at a major Kansas City grocery store.
Hy-Vee posted a message to the store chain’s main social media accounts Sunday afternoon to refute other posts offering a deal celebrating the company’s 75th anniversary.
The company post notes that the offer for a coupon taking $80 off groceries would not be accepted in stores and instead directed customers to only consider using ads or specials found in the store’s app and website.
Please beware of a scam that has surfaced on social media. The post includes a fake “$80 off groceries” coupon at Hy-Vee stores. This is a scam and our stores are not able to honor this. For the latest Hy-Vee deals, visit our website at https://t.co/whoREEjOnI— Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 4, 2018
The false postings, which have directed users to sites like hyvee-2018.win and coupons19vee.win, are attempting to collect data from users using sites designed to look like the company's actual web page.
Tina Potthoff, vice president for communications with Hy-Vee, said these false domains should be a red flag for users to offers like this one being fake.
She also suggested that customers should look for the source of the offer, noting that it should originally come from the store and not from another person or prize account.
Potthoff said that these offers can spread quickly on social media because of the promise of such a good deal, so the store is actively trying to warn customers.
