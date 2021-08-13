KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Hy-Vee locations across the Kansas City metro area will be offering the "booster" vaccine shots for Moderna and Pfizer beginning on Saturday.
No appointment is necessary as of Friday, according to the store. Hv-Vee recommends bringing your COVID-19 vaccination record card.
The CDC and FDA this week recommended the shot for "severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals."
No proof of condition is required to get the shot, Hy-Vee says. You can schedule in advance here.
J&J vaccine recipients will not be administered additional vaccine doses at the store until they are authorized by the FDA and CDC.
More information:
The CDC outlines what conditions are considered severely to moderately immunocompromised here. According to the CDC, individuals will need to self-attest that they are severely to moderately immunocompromised but do not need to show proof of their condition. Hy-Vee recommends all pharmacy patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them to their appointment, which shows when they received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose and the vaccine manufacturer.
Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older and Moderna is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 24 days after the first dose.
It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.
