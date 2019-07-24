KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Six people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on E. 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Four children and two adults were in the car at the time of the wreck.
The car struck a tree in the area at around 11:30 a.m., police say.
One of the injuries is considered life-threatening, though it's unknown which person inside the vehicle suffered those injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.