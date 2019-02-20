1 hurt after pick-up truck, snow plow collide in Northland

It happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 42nd Terrace and Davidson Road near Interstate 29.

 (Submitted)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt after a pick-up truck and snow plow collided in the Northland.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 42nd Terrace and Davidson Road near Interstate 29.

Police say the wreck happened due to slick conditions.

The driver of the F-150 suffered a laceration to the head and multiple fractured ribs. The plow driver was not injured.

