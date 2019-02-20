1 hurt after pick-up truck, snow plow collide in Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt after a pick-up truck and snow plow collided in the Northland.
It happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 42nd Terrace and Davidson Road near Interstate 29.
Police say the wreck happened due to slick conditions.
The driver of the F-150 suffered a laceration to the head and multiple fractured ribs. The plow driver was not injured.
Ford F-150 collided with snow plow. It happened due to slick conditions at 42nd Terrace and Davidson off I-29. Driver of F150 has laceration on head, and is currently going to the hospital. Plow driver was not injured. F150 is totaled. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/BDae34IjTs— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) February 20, 2019
