PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of hunters are taking aim at a local butcher who officials say let their stored meat go rotten.
KCTV5 News investigated the complaint and learned there are no food safety laws to protect them.
The problem was in Peculiar at a butcher shop where Jason Looney took an eight-point buck in mid-November. He checked weekly on the status.
“Three weeks later, still not ready,” Looney said. “Then I was like, ‘Man, there’s something up with this.’”
Then he saw a post on Facebook from another customer that said his deer was disgusting and a “moldy carcass.”
“There was definitely a rotten kind of meat smell,” said Phil Needham with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Had lots of bacteria and funguses on them.”
The county’s conservation agent found about 100 deer in two coolers.
The first customer complaint went to the health department, but they only handle what’s sold over-the counter to the general public.
So, the health department called the USDA. However, it turns out they only handle commercially-processed, farm-raised meats sold to the general public.
The Department of Agriculture did come out to inspect, but they have authority over private processing of farm-raised meat like cattle (as well as custom meats like deer mixed with beef, etc.).
The Department of Conservation does handle deer processing licenses, but the only rule is that butchers track the hunting permits to be sure the deer are legally culled.
“None of us have direct jurisdiction to go in and say, ‘Hey, this one is bad. It’s got to go,’” said Needham.
He said the butcher took in more deer than his cooler could manage and had staff call out sick, putting him behind.
“I’ve never had any problem with them before,” Needham said.
Now, Looney’s sights are set on getting his $75 deposit back. That is something he says Peculiar Meat is refusing to do, claiming his meat is just fine and that it’s on him to retrieve it.
“I’m not going to be picking up the meat,” Looney said. “I won’t even feed it to my dog.”
That leaves him with just antlers, which won’t feed his family like the venison he expected would fill his freezer for the winter.
KCTV5 News left a message at the shop for the owner yesterday but had not heard back with a response at the time of publication.
