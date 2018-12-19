KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed an endorsement deal with Hunt’s ketchup, per a press release.
Conagra Brands, the owner of Hunt’s ketchup, released the following statement as part of a full press release on Wednesday:
“‘I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,’ said Mahomes. ‘I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.’
In his first year as a full-time starter, Mahomes has become one of pro football’s most talked-about talents. As fans got to know the dynamic quarterback, they learned that one of his culinary passions is ketchup, a condiment he puts on everything from steak to mac and cheese.
‘Who else would you rather have passing the ketchup than Patrick Mahomes?’ asked Derek Neeley, brand director for Hunt’s. ‘When we heard football’s brightest young talent was also a huge ketchup fan, we immediately wanted him on our roster.’”
The release also included an official “announcement” video, which features Mahomes curling weight while firing ketchup onto a plate of baked macaroni and cheese.
No official statement has been made regarding the terms of the endorsement deal. KCTV5 was unable to reach a representative from Conagra Brands for comment.
Mahomes’ involvement with ketchup can be traced back to a November feature release from ESPN, in which Mahomes stressed his love for the condiment. From there it was brought up as part of his weekly press conference with members of the media.
“I’m a big ketchup fan, I’ve always been, a little bit more when I was younger.” Mahomes stated in a November press conference, “I don’t think it’s weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese.”
When asked about the potential of receiving a ketchup deal, Mahomes responded positively.
“I’m not opposed to it,” he said. “If it happens and I get ketchup for life, I’ll be sure to share it with some of the offensive linemen.”
Once footage of those comments surfaced online, Mahomes began receiving offers from Heinz and Whataburger for complimentary ketchup care packages. The quarterback’s ketchup tastes even began a small outcry from Kansas City residents to bring a Whataburger store to the area.
