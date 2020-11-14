KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) --- Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.
The group of the president's supporters met on Shawnee Mission Parkway and drove in a parade to the World War I Memorial in downtown Kansas City.
The local event was part of a national movement to rally for the president.
Biden has been projected as the winner by most media outlets. Trump has not conceded the race, alleging election fraud.
The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a number of ballots miscast or lost.
