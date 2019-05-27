PERRY LAKE, KS (KCTV) -- One fact about human nature you just cannot seem to argue with is people love to watch water!
Hundreds and hundreds of people have been making their way to Perry Lake since Sunday night after the Army Corps of Engineers started releasing flood waters in the lake around 10 p.m.
The reservoir is at 100% volume right now. One engineer says this point is a delicate balance of releasing just enough water to keep it from overflowing.
Perry Lake is of course a destination for people anytime the weather is nice, particularly on a holiday weekend when so many people are looking forward to hitting the water and spending time with family and friends.
Even though much of the lake is closed right now, it did not stop people from heading down to the lake to get a look at a rare sight!
“It is pretty amazing,” Kellye Burkholder from Topeka said. “That’s a lot of force coming through that dam, it’s kind of scary.”
“We’re actually at our second all-time high,” says RJ Harms of the Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re just barely under the elevation we reached in 1993 and we’re 1.4 feet away from our spillway, so our flood pool area in the lake is 100% full.”
The Army Corps of Engineers is working 24 hour shifts so that someone is always keeping an eye on the water levels.
