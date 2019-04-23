ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- Just like every other work day, Janet DePinto took Highway 73 to and from work.
“Last night when I came through, it was really, really rough,” Janet DePinto, who is a resident, said.
During the last four to six weeks, DePinto said she and other drivers noticed one spot on US 73 near Sherman Road kept getting worse.
“It kept getting deeper and deeper,” DePinto said.
She did not expect that hole to become so large.
“Maybe eight to ten feet around and 10-13 feet deep. Thank God I didn’t go in that with my pickup or my Jeep,” DePinto said.
DePinto is also relieved the large hole was spotted before someone drove over it.
“Somebody may have gotten very badly hurt,” DePinto said.
Tuesday, KDOT crews removed the damaged drainage pipe from the southbound lanes and replaced it.
“If you would have hit that straight on, you would have been sitting straight up and down. You would have definitely been hurt even with airbags. That hole was huge,” DePinto said.
Drivers will want to take it slow Wednesday along US 73. The northbound lanes will be closed as they replace the pipe underneath those lanes.
