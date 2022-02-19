KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man will be sentenced March 25 after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter.
Howard Jansen III pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and five other charges.
Police found the body of his daughter, Olivia Jansen, in July 2020 in a wooded area in Kansas City, Kansas, hours after Jansen reported her missing.
An autopsy found she had signs of physical abuse and had died of a brain bleed.
Jansen's girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, is serving a 31-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Olivia's death.
