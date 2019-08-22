KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After being caught with a card skimmer, police said a man gave details about how he ran his scam and got ahold of credit and debit card information.
Police said the man confessed to buying stolen card numbers to encode them on new cards, then went shopping on someone else’s dime.
Many of us think if we have our debit and credit cards tucked safely in our wallets they are safe. However, this case shows how someone can still steal your money without ever touching your card.
The investigation began with a traffic stop near Independence Avenue and Prospect.
Once officers found that passenger Victory Ogole had warrants for his arrest, they searched his pockets and found gift cards and a debit card that didn’t belong to him. They also found a credit card reader/writer/encoder commonly called a “skimmer.”
We found the same device listed in court documents up for sale online for $195. It can be used to encode the magnetic strip on the back of credit cards with stolen credit and debit card numbers.
While being questioned, police said Ogole admitted to using his cell phone to buy stolen credit card numbers for $17. He encoded those numbers on cards then made purchases at Burlington Coat Factory, Walmart and several restaurants. The true cardholders reported the fraudulent activity on their cards.
We went to the website he told police he used and a Joker popped up asking for a login and password. Court records show he told officers you have to be invited by someone who already has access to the website to join and make purchases with Bitcoin cryptocurrency.
We asked former FBI agent and security consultant Michael Tabman about the all too common crime.
“That’s common with any type of criminal activity,” Tabman said. “I know from my days in narcotics you couldn’t bring someone in unless someone introduced them.”
We asked him what we can do to protect our banking and credit card information.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “We can do some things to be cautious, but we will never be able to fully protect ourselves. Watch your transactions. Check on them.”
“Every day there are a couple of bright kids in a garage creating some kind of fantastic technology,” he said. “Once that comes out, the next day there will be some really bright kids in another garage thinking of a way to hack that, manipulate it for a criminal purpose.”
Court records show police searched Ogole’s cell phone and found he had visited the website he admitted to using. They also found screenshots of purchases made on the site.
He’s charged with several counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a forging instrument.
