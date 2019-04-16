KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People across the globe are wondering if the Notre Dame Cathedral can ever be restored to its former glory.
After Monday's fire, it might not seem possible.
“One of the best examples of gothic and medieval architecture,” said Rick Embers, principal at Pulse Design in Kansas City.
Embers never got the chance to see it in person.
“It is on the bucket list for every architect to go and see this structure,” Embers said.
But Embers can do the next best thing, viewing the cathedral through Google’s satellite data and his company's VR headset. It's enough to take a tour of the cathedral in its former glory.
“That's the spire you've been seeing on the news,” Embers said.
And another technology might help restore it.
“You have this great open world campaign,” said Ashley Jones, who is the Park University Esports coach.
A video game called Assassin's Creed Unity is known for its historic accuracy.
“They try to get it as close as possible,” Jones said.
This isn't one of their competitions, but gamers appreciate how spot on the Notre Dame is in the title.
“It used a lot of laser mapping to help with that,” Jones said.
3D mapping measures every brick and every surface, which lets architects have an exact blueprint to restore historic buildings.
“I think that's pretty wild,” Jones said.
Modern builders won't have access to the same kinds of materials.
“They won't restore it the same way using all the same methods,” Embers said.
But thanks to technology developed for VR and video games, they do have a good map.
“I think it's special that we can see video games as more than entertainment,” Ashley said.
