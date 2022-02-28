(KCTV/CBS NEWS) -- As war rages in Ukraine from Russia's invasion into the country, kids who hear and see things on TV and among their friends may feel uneasy. They may have questions about what they have seen and heard.
So how should parents approach the topic without stoking their fears? Doctors said for small children, it's best to keep it simple.
Pediatric psychologist Vanessa Jensen with the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital said comforting your child is a great way to start, especially with things they may have seen on TV or social media.
Jensen said violent images can impact kids of any age, particularly those who haven't yet entered adolescence. So it's a good idea to monitor what your kids are watching and limit or eliminate disturbing visuals.
If they have seen something frightening, ask questions to get a sense of how much they know and what they're feeling. No matter a child's age, Jensen said kids may need more support and reassurance from their parents right now.
"In some way, try to insert that little piece of, you know, if you see things or hear things that either you wonder about or that just are kind of scary, let's talk about it 'cause I find it kind of scary," Jensen suggests.
Jensen said sometimes taking action can help ease a child's mind, like making a card for a soldier or praying for Ukraine's safety.
"It's far away, and that's something that grown-ups do. Let the grown-ups take care of this right now," Jensen suggests you can say to your child. "You're my little 6 year old, you're my little 7 year old, you're my sweet baby. We get to take care of you, and then we'll make sure the adults take care of that. So sometimes you just need to simplify it."
