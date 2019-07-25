MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Today, the vape company Juul testified before congress about its role in the rise of nicotine use among teens.
The testimony followed that of two high schoolers who said a Juul representative told their 9th grade health class that Juul’s device is “absolutely safe.”
KCTV5’s Savannah Rudicel looked into how schools in Kansas are fighting the vaping trend, which the surgeon general calls an epidemic.
One of the problems schools are having with keeping vaping out of the classroom is the devices are really small. A Juul isn’t much bigger than a USB drive. Now, congress is concerned with not just keeping the devices out of schools, but the companies themselves.
About one in five high schoolers vape, according to the CDC. That’s part of the reason the Kansas Board of Education announced a statewide anti-vaping campaign last month.
“Frankly, the tobacco industry has targeted our kids,” said Janet Waugh with the Kansas Board of Education.
Congress is now looking into how much nicotine use among teens can be attributed to the popular vape pen Juul.
Last year, the company launched a program where representatives talked to high school health classes. Two students testified to congress they were told vaping was “totally safe.”
“What impact did those 'totally safe' comments have on your classmates, some of whom may have already started vaping?” asked Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a committee chairperson.
“For my classmates who are already vaping, it was a sigh of relief because now they were able to vape without any concern,” said Caleb Mintz, a high school student.
We reached out to Juul today and asked if any of their representatives visited schools in Kansas or Missouri. A spokesperson said they were checking to find that answer but said this about the teenagers’ testimony:
“The two student presentations we made were part of our short-lived Education and Youth Prevention Program which was ended in September 2018 after its purpose - to educate youth on the dangers of nicotine addiction - was clearly misconstrued.”
Waugh said schools and parents need to be the ones to give young people the truth about addiction.
“We’ve got to get our staffed trained and our students aware of what will happen,” she said. “This is very highly addictive.”
Waugh said it is time teachers, companies and lawmakers take action.
KCTV5 News reached out to Olathe, Shawnee Mission, De Soto and the Blue Valley school districts to talk about what they’re doing to fight vaping in the classroom. Unfortunately, none of them could meet with us today.
All of them have policies in place against tobacco and e-cigarettes.
