KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The last day to respond to the census is next Monday (Oct. 5), but the census is not just a count of how many people live in the United States. It's a guide for how to allocate federal resources, and Kansas City almost missed out on some much-needed COVID-19 relief.
The census is a measuring tool to determine the number of representatives states get in the U.S. House, and equally important, how the federal government allocates billions of dollars in funding annually.
During the last national census in 2010, the Kansas City region was undercounted by about 1 percent. That may not seem like much, but it had a big impact.
Kansas City originally did not qualify to receive the COVID-19 relief funds set up for major cities under the CARES Act. Recent population estimates put Kansas City above that threshold, but official census data had the region lagging behind.
"I think this is far, far more serious than most of the people in the community will even acknowledge, or maybe even know about how deeply important the census is," said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.).
If there is a similar undercount during the 2020 census for the Kansas City area, the metro could lose out on about $48 million in federal funding, according to the Mid-America Regional Council. Jackson County alone may not get about $20.5 million, money that many non-profit organizations have come to depend on. Clay County would miss out on more than $5 million.
Johnson County, which typically has a high census response rate, stands to lose more than $10 million in funding. Wyandotte County would miss out on around $5 million.
