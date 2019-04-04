How do you spot a liar?

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The average person hears between 10 to 200 lies every day. Some are big and some are little.
Our investigative team recently connected with Scott Rouse who is a body language analyst.
He trains police, lawyers and business people how to spot deception. Sometimes it’s the way people speak but it’s often subtle body language that gives people away.
"If you are police officer- is that person going to swing at you? Run or comply? There’s all kind of things I train people to look for when it comes to body language,” Rouse said.
Rouse says the old myth of people looking away when they lie is simply not true. Most liars will stare right at you.
“The last person to look away is the liar. Why? They want to make sure you believe them! They won’t be blinking a whole lot either. That way they know if they need to add on to that,” Scott Rouse said.
How does lying work?
Rouse says three things happen when a person lies.
First, your brain stops telling the truth.
Secondly, you need to make up the lie and then finally, you have to deliver the lie.
All of those prompt subtle body reactions that experts say with the correct training you can spot.
“There’s not one thing. You’ll see several things called ‘adapters’ and they will start pulling on their face and sometimes disappearing lips or stress mouth,” Rouse said.
Rouse noticed some classic signs of lying when he watched the now famous interview of former Empire actor Jesse Smolett.
“One of the first things you’ll see when some is being deceptive and not being honest they’ll be angry about something at the beginning of a sentence and then they’ll be smiling or laughing or grinning at the end of the sentence. That shouldn’t happen,” Rouse said.
Rouse also noticed Smolett doesn’t wipe away his tears but instead lets the tears dramatically roll down his face.
Rouse also noticed the way Smollet tells the story.
Smollet says the fight “just stopped.” He notes a fight generally ends when some loses.
Smolett also used the world “tustle” and that sent up a red flag. That’s not a conversational way to discuss a fight.
Rouse analyzes local man charged with fraud
KCTV5's investigative unit has been covering Shawn Parcells who is now criminally charged with fraud and faces civil violations, too.
KCTV5 has heard from more than 30 families across the United States who say Parcells took their money but never finished autopsies. KCTV5 also revealed troubling information including reports where the listed pathologist says he never worked the case.
Angie Ricono: Do you detect deception?
Scott Rouse: Yeah! There’s lots of it there, and it’s awesome!
Parcells started calling himself Professor Lynn and introduced himself to families that way.
We asked him about it
Angie Ricono: Why do you call yourself Professor Lynn.
Shawn Parcells: Honestly, I’m being honest here.
Scott Rouse: That tells you something is up ... honestly.
Shawn Parcells: It’s my middle name. I have that right!
Scott Rouse: What? Who says that? No!
Rouse says he noticed classic adapters during the entire interview or body language that reveals a high level of stress. Some questions clearly bothered Parcells. Especially when Ricono asked who supervises the autopsies.
“He closes his eyes a little too long and looks weird. Then you ask who it is? Dr. Duggal. He closes his eyes again,” Rouse said.
Rouse also noticed Parcells attorney was very uncomfortable with the entire situation..
“He’s covering his mouth like this. He’s in panic mode and afraid Parcells will slip up and give you too much information,” Rouse said.
