WASHINGTON (AP) --- The House has approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.
The vote late Friday notches a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The legislation would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works.
The 228-206 House vote whisks the measure to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
