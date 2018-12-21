SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – A fire in Shawnee on Friday afternoon was ultimately caused by Christmas lights.
Firefighters went to the home near 74th and Hauser around 2:30 p.m., saw the home had a wooden shake shingle roof, and worked quickly to put the fire out.
Three children and their babysitter were home when the fire began. The children are 4, 6, and 14 years old.
They began to hear a “crackling” sound and the 14-year-old looked out the window. There, he saw there was a fire in the gutter that was extending onto the roof.
He told the babysitter, who got everyone outside and called 911.
An investigation revealed that a section of the outside Christmas lights had arched against the metal gutter, which caught leaves in the gutter on fire. It then began to travel to the wooden roof.
Fire Marshal Corey Sands said, “ Fires that involve wood shake shingle roofs move very quickly. The residents’ quick call to 911 and the fire crews quick stop to this fire saved this home”.
Fire crews were able to save the family’s Christmas tree and presents, as well.
Damages are estimated to be at $40,000.
No one was injured.
The family does have insurance and are being taken care of, according to the fire marshal.
