PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – Someone shot at a house in Prairie Village on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at 7:34 a.m. in the 9400 block of Rosewood Ave.
Police were called to the area after someone called and said their property had been damaged.
When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied residence that had been hit by multiple rounds of gunfire.
No one was injured.
The police are still investigating.
