OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Crews were battling a fire at a house on Saturday evening in Overland Park.
Someone called and said they saw smoke coming from a house in the 10800 block of W. 91st St. just before 6 p.m.
Crews battled a fire in the back of the house and additional crews made sure no one was inside.
The fire was extinguished in the basement, kitchen, and attic of the home.
The residents were away at the time of the fire and are all safe. They will be staying with family.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
