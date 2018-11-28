** FILE ** In this Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2008, the riverboat Delta Queen moves up the Ohio River. The historic riverboat Delta Queen has been nominated to become one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. Landing on the exclusive annual list could save the steamboat from likely decay. The 82-year-old sternwheeler is scheduled to shut down because Congress has refused to grant another exemption from a federal law that bans more than 50 overnight passengers on boats that are largely made of wood. The exemption expired on Oct. 31, 2008.