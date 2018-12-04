28-hour standoff inside Kansas City, KS hotel ends peacefully

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A standoff is finally over after more than 28 hours.
It started early Monday morning at the Holiday Inn at 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard.
Police say it's was domestic situation, and a woman was trapped inside with her two children.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler says they didn't want to rush the situation and wanted to negotiate everyone getting out safely.
Officers did finally make it inside the hotel, and everyone is OK.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police have released a statement on the incident.
In the early morning hours of 12/3/18, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3900 block of Rainbow Blvd. regarding a woman in crisis, and a standoff ensued. Thankfully, after roughly 24 hours, that standoff ended peacefully this morning. Today, the KCKPD indicated that one of our officers was involved in that standoff. We are tremendously thankful to the KCKPD for their patience and professionalism throughout these events.
With regard to our department member: She is a 22-year veteran of the KCPD. She has been on an administrative assignment since May 20, 2018, with no assigned police or enforcement activities. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will determine if there are any criminal aspects of this case.
We echo what the KCKPD stated in their press release:
“The mental health and welfare of first responders is a primary concern of all Law Enforcement Agencies. The chronic stress related to repeated exposures to traumatic events is a heavy burden”
We feel this burden in our organization, as do all organizations across the metro. We know more about the effects of secondary trauma and post-traumatic stress now than we ever have. The KCPD is proactive when dealing with the health and wellness of our members, and we have many resources available to them. We want all our employees to be healthy, happy and well so that they can best serve the members of the community. We wish this officer the best in her treatment and recovery, as well.
