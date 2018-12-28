NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least four people have been taken into custody in North Kansas City after shots were fired.
The police went to the 2200 block of Taney St. around 5 a.m. on Friday after someone called about a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot. Several other agencies responded to the area, as well.
This was not an active shooter situation, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
At least four people were taken into custody. Three will likely be held on outstanding warrants.
The gunshots did cause damage to a hotel in the area.
The police said they have not received any reports of injuries.
