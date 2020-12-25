MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- This year, more than 120,000 people in the United States are spending the holiday in a hospital room, battling COVID-19. In Kansas 1,014 people were hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
Across the state-line in Missouri, 2,749 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday. Staff at hospitals in both Kansas and Missouri, decorated and tried making the holiday season a special one for patients.
Last week, a choir visited patients at Advent Health Shawnee Mission to brighten spirits ahead of Christmas.
Stephanie Wise, Chief Nursing Officer, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission says due to restrictions, carolers sang outside with hot chocolate to stay warm.
“The hospital is always a place that you don’t necessarily want to be at during the holidays. Our nursing staff today went in and did some rounding and they were cheerful. Some of them were dressed up, trying to make it as pleasant of an experience for their patients as possible,” said Wise.
Wise says in spite of the cheer on Christmas day, staff is bracing for what could be a rise in cases in the coming weeks from holiday gatherings.
“We saw the Thanksgiving spike and so we’re praying that everybody stays home and wears a mask.”
Wise recommends families stay home, wear a face mask, and avoid large holiday gatherings.
