FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office went to northbound I-35 at mile marker 178 for a non-injury accident at 6:48 a.m.
A truck pulling a horse trailer carrying two horses became detached after the driver struck a guardrail.
The trailer flipped and blocked both lanes of the highway.
One horse was able to escape and the second one was trapped.
With the assistance of fire department, Cottonwood Animal Hospital, Andy's Wrecker, and citizens, the horse was cut out of the trailer.
The horse was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery.
