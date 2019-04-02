KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Authorities are investigating after a horse was found in pieces in a park in Kansas City, the city confirms.
The horse was found Tuesday morning in the area of Prospect and Lexington in Kansas City.
According to authorities, a person playing disk golf found the dismembered animal Monday night.
Only the horse's head, hooves, spine, and lungs were found.
Animal control says they think whoever dumped the horse may have eaten it. That would explain why the animal was found with no muscles or meat.
There's no other information at this time.
