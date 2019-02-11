WICHITA, KS (AP) -- Honeywell Aerospace is expected to close its Wichita facility and move its jobs to Olathe by the end of the year.
Honeywell spokesman Scott Sayres confirmed Friday that the company will move jobs from Wichita and Renton, Washington to Olathe.
Sayres said the company's plant in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe is centrally located and has the capacity to handle more work.
The jobs will move from Wichita by the end of the year and from Washington in the next 1.5 years.
The Wichita Eagle reported Sayres wouldn't say how many jobs are involved, but Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim McKee said he understood it would be hundreds of jobs.
Sayres said some Wichita workers will have the potential to relocate to Olathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.