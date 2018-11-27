KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Honduran man who was arrested in Kansas City for drunk driving was sentenced in federal court today for illegally reentering the United States, after having been deported eight times.
Jose Salazar-Aguilar, 34, was sentenced to five years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
Kansas City police officers arrested Salazar-Aguilar in Feb. 2017, for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, no insurance, and failure to carry a license.
While incarcerated, record checks revealed that Salazar-Aguilar had been removed from the United States on numerous occasions.
In May 2018, Salazar-Aguilar pleaded guilty to unlawfully reentering the United States after removal for an aggravated felony.
This is Salazar-Aguilar’s second conviction for this offense.
He was convicted of the same crime in federal court in Arizona in 2012.
According to court documents, Salazar-Aguilar has been removed from the United States eight times, seven times after being convicted of delivery of heroin.
Salazar-Aguilar has previously asserted his membership with the Norteno street gang, according to court documents, and has admitted being a “drug mule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.