Homicide outside KCK apartment complex overnight

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - One person died early Thursday morning in a homicide outside a Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex, police said.
Officers and emergency crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. to Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments, on North 70th Terrace just north of Riverview Avenue. They found a body in a parking lot between two apartment buildings.
Kansas City police said they have no suspect information. They have not yet released the cause of death.
